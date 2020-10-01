The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, says technical difficulties facing the passport portal is being worked on.
A statement issued by the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the system was currently worked on to restore it to a fully functional state to enable prospective applicants to work on their application without any further delay.
It said the Ministry regrets any inconveniences caused by the technical glitch.
