Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, passed on Thursday, September 24, at age 101.

She celebrated her 101 birthday on September 9, 2020.

Captain Afeku Amenyo, Administrator of the Office of the Former President, announced this in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency.

The late Vitoria Agbortui, who had been unwell for some time now, was born at Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region and came into the limelight following her son’s rise to power in 1979.