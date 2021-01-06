dpa/GNA – French consumer prices remained unchanged at the end of the year as the increases in food and services prices were offset by falling energy and manufactured product prices, the provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices remained stable on a yearly basis in December, after rising 0.2 per cent in November. Final data is due on January 15.

Food price inflation slowed to 1.1 per cent and the growth in services cost held steady at 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, energy prices decreased 7 per cent and manufactured product prices slid 1 per cent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 per cent, the same rate as seen in November.

The harmonized index of consumer prices remained unchanged annually, following a 0.2 per cent rise in the previous month.

Economists had forecast prices to climb 0.2 per cent again in December. On month, the prices were up 0.2 per cent, as seen in November and in line with economists’ expectations.