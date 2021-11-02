Further protests planned after death of Polish woman denied abortion

Polish women’s rights groups have called for further protests on Tuesday, after the death of a woman who was denied an abortion under the country’s abortion ban.

The woman, who died in September, was 22 weeks pregnant when she went to hospital because her amniotic fluid was leaking. Local media reported that the doctors chose to wait until the foetus died rather than intervene with an abortion.

The foetus eventually died, and the woman passed away of septic shock shortly afterwards.

Hundreds of women and men took to the streets on Monday, not only in Pszczyna, where the woman died, but also in other cities.

TV images showed demonstrators lighting candles in front of the Constitutional Court, which last year repealed almost all exceptions to the country’s strict abortion law.

The head of the hospital asked TVN24 not to make any hasty judgements about the doctors’ conduct. The woman’s death is currently being investigated by the public prosecutor’s office.