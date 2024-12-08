Gabby Otchere-Darko Congratulates John Dramani Mahama on His Emphatic Victory in Ghana’s 2024 Elections

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has congratulated former President John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for his decisive victory in Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

Describing Mahama’s win as “emphatic,” Otchere-Darko took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share the following message: “Congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress for an emphatic victory. The people have spoken. Democracy lives. Let Ghana be the ultimate winner.”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate, also extended his congratulations to Mahama, acknowledging the NDC’s victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

In his concession speech on Sunday, December 8, Dr. Bawumia stated, “The data indicate former President Mahama has won the presidential election decisively. The NDC has also won the parliamentary elections, even though we await the final collation of seats. I just called H.E. John Mahama to congratulate him.”

Bawumia further assured Mahama of his full support in the transition process, emphasizing the need for a smooth handover of power to ensure that government business continues seamlessly.