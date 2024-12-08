Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Makes History as Ghana’s First Female Vice President

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has etched her name in Ghana’s history as the country’s first female Vice President, marking a landmark achievement that reflects her unwavering dedication to education, leadership, and public service.

Her rise to this prominent role highlights her trailblazing efforts for women in leadership, signaling a significant milestone in Ghana’s political evolution.

Academic Excellence and Leadership

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s illustrious career began in academia, where her exceptional contributions earned her Ghana’s highest civilian honor, the Officer of the Order of the Volta, for Academic Distinction. She made history as the first woman to serve as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) from 2008 to 2012, overseeing transformative changes at the university.

Her academic expertise spans literature, and she held key leadership positions at UCC, including Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, and founding Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also served as the Academic Director for the School for International Training, where she focused on African Diaspora history and culture.

Political Journey

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s influence in public service grew during her tenure as Minister for Education under President John Mahama’s administration. There, she implemented reforms aimed at improving access and quality in education across Ghana. Her political journey culminated in her becoming the running mate to John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections, and, following Mahama’s victory in 2024, she assumed the role of Vice President.

International Recognition

Beyond Ghana’s borders, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s expertise has earned her global recognition. She served as Ghana’s representative on UNESCO’s Executive Board, re-elected for a second term. Her intellectual contributions were also highlighted on the global stage when she was one of five scholars invited to speak at the United Nations Headquarters in 2007, during the bicentennial of the abolition of slavery.

Personal Life

Despite her demanding career, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang remains a proud mother of three and a grandmother. Her family life, alongside her career, stands as a testament to her ability to balance professional excellence with personal fulfillment.

Her historic rise to the Vice Presidency reflects not only her resilience and intellect but also her steadfast commitment to Ghana’s national development and advancing gender equity in leadership roles. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s journey continues to inspire future generations of women in leadership.