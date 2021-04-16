Galaxy Fun Club, a youth development group, has given the Tema Manhean TMA One and Two Junior High Schools a facelift by painting portions of the school.

The exercise, which formed part of activities marking World Good Deeds Day observed in April, witnessed the painting of some classrooms and walls around the school to improve its appearance.

Mr Samuel Azure, Head of Communications of the group, told the Ghana News Agency at Tema on the sidelines of the programme that, aside its community, youth development and empowerment programmes organised annually, it identified the painting of the school as a priority hence their intervention.

He said a serene environment enhanced effective teaching and learning at the basic school and significantly affected academic performance.

Aside that, he said, the Kpotame CHPS compound located at Tema Newtown also benefited from some emulsion paints to give the facility a facelift.

Mr Joshua Agudah, Assembly Member for the Dade Agbo Electoral Area, who joined the exercise, commended the Club for the initiative and called on other organisations to replicate the gesture.

“Government cannot do it all, so it behooves on individuals and benevolent organisations to help develop the educational sector,” he said.

