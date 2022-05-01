Gambian leader pardons six prisoners to mark end of Ramadan

The President of The Gambia Adama Barrow has extended his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy by pardoning six convicted prisoners, including a Guinean national on Friday.

“The Office of The Gambia Government Spokesperson conveys to the public that His Excellency President Adama Barrow acting in accordance with powers vested in him by Section 82 (1) (a) of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia and upon recommendation of the Prerogative of Mercy Committee, pardons six inmates,” the statement released by the government’s spokesperson, Ebrima Sankareh stated on Friday.

“The customary extension of Presidential Prerogative of Mercy to prisoners is part of the celebrations of the Muslim Feast of Eid ul Fitr locally called Koriteh,” the statement added.

In May 2021, the president had pardoned 57 prisoners as the country’s marks the end of Ramadan. He had also pardoned 21 prisoners in December as a New Year’s courtesy. Enditem