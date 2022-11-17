GDCA, EU Aid Volunteers project ends

The Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA) under its European Union (EU) Aid Volunteers Support Humanitarian Action for Resilience and Empowerment (SHARE) project has ended.

The project was designed to support non-EU partners in their ability to prepare, manage, and evaluate interventions aimed at supporting local communities in recovering from natural or man-made disasters and resilience building.

As part of the project, 34 experienced European volunteers were sent across the world for a period of six to 12 months.

Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahaman, Executive Director of GDCA, who made a presentation at an event in Tamale to end the project, said, the partnership was to help strengthen organisational capacities through volunteerism to enhance community development especially in the Northern Region.

He said “GDCA, as a member of a consortium, we hosted three volunteers within the SHARE project to strengthen our capacities in the field of microfinance, fundraising and human resource.

He commended the volunteers for their selfless and dedicated service towards improving the policies and programmes of the organisation.

Mr Philip Gmabi, Technical Advisor, Governance and Policy at GCDA, said although the SHARE project had ended, the organisation was planning to host more European volunteers in the future with the European Solidarity Corps Programme.

He said “The European Solidarity Corps Programme is replacing the EU Aid Volunteers from 2023 to host groups of volunteers for shorter periods to work on more specific projects.”

He emphasised that the European Solidarity Corps Programme would work on the establishment of social enterprises to generate sustainable income for the organisation and also support in the management of the Dalun Simli Centre and the Simli Radio.

Miss Julie Deleligne, EU Aid Volunteer under the SHARE project in-charge of Fundraising, commended GDCA for the partnership saying it had helped build their professional competence and expertise.