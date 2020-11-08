German news magazine Der Spiegel reprised a controversial cover depicting US President Donald Trump holding the decapitated head of the Statue of Liberty following Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US election.

An image by the same artist showing Biden putting Lady Liberty’s head back in place, accompanied by

Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again,” adorns the front cover of Saturday’s digital edition of the

magazine.

“My new cover for Der Spiegel, Lady Liberty is back together.

Thanks for following my work for the past four years,” Cuban-American artist Edel Rodriguez tweeted.

Der Spiegel editor-in-chief Barbara Hans said that the Biden cover was one of two prepared for

Saturday’s magazine as results were pending for days after the Tuesday election, the other showing Trump

loading a rifle in a barricaded up Oval Office and reading “the squatter.”

After five anxious days of counting ballots in key battleground states, Biden won Pennsylvania and Nevada

on Saturday, pushing him over the required 270 Electoral College majority, all three major US broadcast networks and the Associated Press news agency projected.

But when the magazine went to print at around 3 am German time, the winner was still unclear, hence the

alternate image of Trump holed up in the Oval Office, the Spiegel editor explained. In 2017 Spiegel provoked strong reactions with its Trump cover, which depicted the president holding the

Statue of Liberty’s severed head in one hand and a bloodied knife in the other and reading: “America first.”