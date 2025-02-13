GES Cracks Down on Unauthorized BECE Registration Fees

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a stern warning to Heads of Basic Schools across the country against the imposition of unauthorized registration fees for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on final-year students.

In a statement released on February 12, 2025, and signed by Head of Public Relations Cassandra Twum Ampofo, GES announced that it has become aware of extra fees being charged unlawfully.

The directive mandates that any headmaster found levying such fees must refund the collected amounts to the affected students immediately. To ensure compliance, Regional Directors have been instructed to notify District Directors to monitor the situation and remind school heads of their obligations under the policy.

This decisive move by GES comes at a time when concerns over rising educational costs are mounting. Unauthorized fees not only add an undue financial burden on families but also threaten to erode public confidence in the education system. Critics argue that such practices undermine the integrity of the examination process, which is a critical stepping stone for students entering secondary education.

Observers commend the GES for taking firm action to protect students from exploitative practices. By setting clear consequences for non-compliance, the agency aims to reinforce accountability among educational leaders and ensure that registration processes remain fair and transparent. The Education Service has made it clear that any head of a basic school who does not adhere to these guidelines will face sanctions, underscoring its commitment to upholding the rule of law within the educational sector.