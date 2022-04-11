GES Refutes New Teacher Uniform Claims

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has called on the public to disregard news of alleged introduction of uniforms for teachers in the country.

The Service in a post said if they wanted to introduce uniform for teachers, they could not do that on their own voluntarily without the involvement of stakeholders.

The Service stated that, “GES is one of the largest Government agencies in Ghana. We employ more than half of all Government employees.”

“If we want to introduce uniforms for teachers, we won’t do that through social media and over the weekend.”

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, pictures were circulating on social media on alleged introduction of uniforms for teachers by the GES

However, some persons in the circulating pictures have denied that the uniforms were from the Service, saying they were their own creation.