GES sensitizes invigilators for 2021 BECE

Invigilators and supervisors expected to supervise and invigilate the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have undergone a day’s sensitization in Tumu.

Mr Charles Lewil, the Sissala East Municipal Director of Education advised the invigilators to work with commitment to prevent examination malpractices.

He said, it was a national exercise and tasked teachers to take it seriously especially those who willingly volunteered to be part of it despite the insufficient remuneration.

He said the new invigilators must take keen interest in the briefing in other to discharge their roles better for the needed results.

Let’s avoid cheating, once you are genuine and don’t do anything dubious, WAEC cannot sanction any school or invigilator.

Mr Cornelius Langsintuo, the Examinations Officer for the Municipal Education Directorate said a total of 1,241 candidates had registered to sit for the exams slated for 15th November 2021.

He said some five centers have already been identified as venues for the exams in Kanton Senior High and Tumu Senior High School respectively”.

He said all the materials needed for the conduct of the exams are all in place.

Officials of the directorate took turns to explain the exams manual and procedure for the invigilators and the supervisors.