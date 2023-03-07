Ghana Boxing Authority to organise boxing seminar for sports journalists.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in collaboration with the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG), will organise a one-day special seminar for sports journalists.

The seminar fixed for Thursday, March 9, would be held at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Mohammed Amin Lamptey Public Communication Manager of GBA, said he was convinced many people would be attending to learn the new trends and the terminologies applied in boxing.

He said since boxing was the number one sport that had achieved much at the World and Olympic Games level for Ghana, “it is time to recognize the main practitioners of the sport, including boxers, coaches, the GBA President and Executive Board members as well as the Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) and the media who spread the message and promote the game”.

He noted that participants would learn the skills and technology in scoring as well as the safety of boxers.

He said the first ten journalists would be receive special gift from Boxinghana.com.

He said, Nana Odiasempa Abena Ayebea Okani I Asumka hemaa Queen Mother of Adukrom Akuapim, a keen boxing enthusiast would be the special guest of honor.

Coacgh Ofori Asare the Head Coach of the National Boxing Team and Olympic Games Bronze Medal winner would be present to share experience with participants.

Also, the Executives of the BWAG would be introduced at the seminar.

The seminar is supported by Imax Boxing Promotions, Techno, Max Buy, TCL, Renault, Healthy Life, TT Brothers and Renault.

Others were the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority, regulators of sports in Ghana.

The media partners include Max TV, Max Radio, Happy Sports, Daily Guide, Graphic Communications, Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ghanaian Times, Ghanaweb, Modernghana.com, Newsghana.com, amaghanaonline.com, Boxing Ghana, Ultimatesportsgh.com, African Sports Media Network, Asaaseaban.com, Kasapa FM, GTV Sports Plus and others.