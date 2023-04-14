Ghana Can Feed The World If We Learn From Morocco: GHAMOSA Ex-President

Peter Panyin Anaman, founding President of the Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) has called on Ghanaians to learn from their sister African country, the Kingdom of Morocco.

Morocco is known for Agriculture. Even though their land is not as fertile as many African countries, they have managed to turn things around and do a lot of Agricuture, fertilizer production, fisheries and what have you. They have turned the desert into producing food for Moroccan people and the rest of the World.

Speaking as guest on the Ghanaian National Television, GTV, Mr. Anaman said Ghana has a lot to learn from the Morocco in the Agricultural sector. According to the former President, if Ghana can learn from Morocco, with the kind of land we have here in Ghana, Ghana can produce enough food to at least feed the entire African continent.

“Morocco don’t have fertile land that we have here in Ghana but with technology and visionary leadership, they are able to produce a lot of food to the extend that they export vegetables to most African countries including Ghana. I think we have a lot to learn from them” he said.

“We need to start restucturing the scholarships that we give to Ghanaian students to study in Morocco. We have to identify what they have that we need here, send students there purposely to learn, come back home and support our country with that knowlewdge” he suggested.

“Using the scholarship scheme will be effective because we have a lot of students going to Morocco to study every year. If we have these things to learn from them, we don’t have to send students there to learn what we can learn here” he concluded.

In response to the host’ aaking the areas Ghanaian students can go and study, considering the fact that Morocco, when it comes to leather works they are on top, Ghana here we are still sruggling with our leather industry. Mr. Anaman further explained that considering the dificulty we have in Ghana, for example though we have rich fertile land, food is very expensive. We import from Burkina, from other African countries. The Agric sector is an area we have to consider first. “The aagricultural and fisheries sectors are two key areas that I believe if we can learn from the Moroccans, with the kind of land we have here in Ghana, we can produce enough to feed the world ” he concluded.