Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference Commends Electoral Commission for Professionalism in 2024 Elections

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has lauded the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, led by Mrs. Jean Mensa, for its professionalism and transparency in managing the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement issued by Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the GCBC, the bishops acknowledged the inherent challenges of organizing elections in a democratic setting but praised the EC for its unwavering commitment to ensuring a credible and efficient electoral process.

The GCBC highlighted Mrs. Mensa’s leadership as a key factor in strengthening public confidence in Ghana’s electoral systems. They commended the EC for its effective collaboration with various stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, and security agencies, in fostering a peaceful and transparent electoral environment that accurately reflected the will of the people.

“Ghana continues to serve as a model of democracy on the African continent,” the bishops stated, emphasizing the significance of unity, respect, and national development as the country moves forward after the elections.

The statement further urged all stakeholders to prioritize peace and stability, calling on them to work together for the nation’s collective development.

The GCBC concluded by offering prayers for divine guidance for the country’s leaders and for God’s blessings upon the nation.

Read full statement below:

Congratulatory Message for the EC