Ghana Deploys Police and Military to Nkwanta Amid Deadly Clashes Over Chieftaincy Dispute

The Ghanaian government has dispatched a combined police and military team to Nkwanta in the Oti Region following deadly clashes believed to be linked to a long-standing chieftaincy dispute.

The violence, which erupted on Wednesday, 15 January, has already claimed three lives and left several others injured.

Witnesses describe an atmosphere of fear and tension, with sporadic gunfire intensifying the chaos and further unsettling the local population. The ongoing clashes are reportedly fueled by deep-rooted rivalries between factions vying for chieftaincy control, a common source of conflict in the region.

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the intervention of security forces on Friday, 17 January, through a post on X. The authorities have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, urging the conflicting parties to allow security forces to restore peace and order in the area.