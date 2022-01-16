Ghana FA set to launch Women’s FA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to launch the 2021/22 season of Ghana Women’s FA Cup on Thursday, January 20 at the GFA head office in Accra.

In a statement, issued by the GFA, it said the new season would see a rise in the number of participating clubs from the current 32 to 64 teams, where 44 Division Regional Women’s Division One Clubs and 20 Women’s Premier League Clubs would be competing for glory.

It said the Women’s FA Cup Round of 64 would see clubs in the Women’s Premier League and Regional leagues being paired on a regional basis before graduating to a Zonal basis from the Round of 16.

It said the Round of 64 would begin on the weekend of February 4-7 while the Round of 32 would be honoured on February 25 to March 1, 2022, and the Round of 16 being played on the weekend of March 25-28, 2022.

It said the Quarterfinals which would be played on a National basis would take place between April 14-18, 2022 with Semi-finals on May 6-9, 2022 with the final slated for June 5.

Hasaacas Ladies FC is the defending Champions of the Ghana Women’s FA Cup trophy after defeating Techiman-based Ampem Darko Ladies 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.