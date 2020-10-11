Ghana faces 12 percent youth unemployment and 50 percent underemployment, according to a new report received from the World Bank early Wednesday.

The report titled Youth Employment Programs in Ghana, Options for Effective Policy Making and Implementation, described the challenge as enormous since the figures were higher than overall unemployment rates in Sub-Saharan African countries.

It said despite critical investments by both the government and the private sector, the challenge of youth unemployment intensified since job opportunities remained limited.

It, therefore, urged the Ghanaian government to introduce urgent actions in areas such as agribusiness, entrepreneurship, apprenticeship, construction, tourism, and sports, all of which have the potential to offer increased employment opportunities to deal with the challenge.

“Ghana’s youth employment challenge is vast and requires an all-round, deliberate, and consistent response,” the World Bank Country Director for Ghana Pierre Frank Laporte said in a comment.

Ghana’s employment and labor relations minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah lauded the report for presenting “specific options to guide the government in the short-to-medium-term to enhance effective coordination of youth employment programs.” Enditem