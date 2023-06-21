Ghana GDP expands by 4.2 percent in 2023 first quarter

The Ghanaian economy expanded by 4.2% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the 3.2% reported in the previous quarter.

The data represents the fastest pace of economic growth for the West African Country since the second quarter of 2022. It is also the 10th consecutive quarter of economic growth recorded by the country.

This is according to data from the Ghaha Statistical Service.

Key highlights

The first quarter of 2023 witnessed notable developments in various sectors of the economy, significantly impacting the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. Key sub-sectors, including Public Administration, Defense & Social Security, Health, Education, and Information and Communication, played a vital role in driving the economy forward.

While certain sectors experienced remarkable expansion, others faced contraction during this period. Let’s delve into the details of these trends and their implications.

Growth Drivers: The primary contributors to the GDP growth in Q1 2023 were the Public Administration, Defense & Social Security, Health, Education, and Information and Communication sub-sectors.

These sectors showcased substantial progress and made significant positive impacts on the economy. Their combined efforts resulted in a remarkable upswing in the GDP figures for the quarter.

Expanding Sub-sectors: Several sub-sectors stood out with impressive growth rates, exceeding 10% during the first quarter of 2023.

Among them, the Public Administration, Defense & Social Security sectors recorded an exceptional growth rate of 37.6%.

This significant expansion was closely followed by the Health & Social Work sector, which grew by 31.6%.

Additionally, the Education sector experienced a notable growth rate of 26.0%, while the Information & Communication sector witnessed a robust expansion of 18.9%.

Contracting Sub-sectors: Conversely, a number of sub-sectors faced contraction in Q1 2023, reflecting the challenges they encountered during this period.

These sectors experienced negative growth rates, affecting their respective contributions to the overall GDP. The following sub-sectors were among those that experienced contraction: