1,900 apply for 2023 MTN Bright Scholarships

MTN Ghana Foundation has announced that it has closed the submission of applications for its Bright Scholarship programme for the year 2023, after receiving a total of 1,900 applications.

A statement from the Foundation said 200 applicants will be shortlisted for an interview by a panel made of persons from academia and professionals, and a final 100 qualified students will be selected to receive the Bright Scholarships for 2023/24 academic year.

MTN Bright Scholarship was launched in 2018 to provide financial assistance for needy continuing students in public tertiary institution.

The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, stipend, and a laptop. 400 scholarships have been awarded since the inception of the scheme.

Commenting on MTN Bright Scholarship, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN, Adwoa Wiafe, said “We are committed to providing opportunities for brilliant and needy students to receive an education that will enhance their livelihoods. We hope that this year’s edition of Bright Scholarship will touch the lives of students who are in need of financial assistance to complete their education”.

MTN Bright Scholarship falls under the education focus area of the MTN Ghana Foundation. Aside the Bright Scholarship initiative, the Foundation has over the years awarded over 1178 scholarships to students from basic school to tertiary level.