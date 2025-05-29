Ghana Interior Minister Seeks UAE Investment for Development

Ghana’s Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has called for expanded Emirati investment during a meeting with UAE Ambassador Abdulla Al Mandoos in Accra.

The newly appointed minister emphasized that bilateral collaboration is essential for national development, stating: “No country can achieve success alone.”

Mohammed-Mubarak assured the ambassador of Ghana’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability under President John Mahama’s administration, framing security as foundational for economic growth. “We’re ensuring peace to attract necessary foreign direct investment,” he later wrote on Facebook, directly linking security governance to economic objectives.

Ambassador Al Mandoos initiated the courtesy visit to explore new cooperation areas following Mohammed-Mubarak’s recent cabinet appointment. Both parties expressed optimism about strengthening UAE-Ghana relations, though specific sectors for investment weren’t detailed in the communiqué.

The meeting reflects Ghana’s strategic outreach to Gulf states as it positions security infrastructure as an enabler for economic partnerships beyond traditional security collaboration.