Ghana Jiu Jitsu Federation receives Provisional Recognition Certificate from NSA

The Ghana Jiu Jitsu Federation has officially received a Provisional Recognition Certificate from the National Sports Authority (NSA ) to operate in Ghana as the 48th Sports Association.

The combat sport association has since 2017 been operating in the capital and regions and communities after formally applied to NSA for recognition.

They have metamorphosed into a body fit for development of professional athletes for the country in collaboration with the Authority as well as contributing to grassroot development of the sport nationwide.

The National Sports Authority, Ghana is currently nurturing over 15 new clusters of sporting disciplines, including indigenous sports like Ampe, Tug of War, Pillow Fighting, Breaking and Footvolley.