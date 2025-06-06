Ghana Launches National Drive to Plant 30 Million Trees

President John Dramani Mahama launched Ghana’s 2025 national tree planting program on Thursday, marking World Environment Day with an ambitious target of planting 30 million seedlings by month’s end.

The initiative prominently features a “one tree per child” campaign engaging school-age children nationwide.

Mahama announced that every Ghanaian child of school age will plant and nurture at least one tree. “These are trees that will stabilize our soils, cool our cities, absorb carbon dioxide, and restore our degraded ecosystems,” the President stated during the launch. He directly linked deforestation to plastic pollution, asserting both environmental challenges “stem from the exact root cause of treating the environment as an afterthought.”

The government is positioning environmental protection at the core of Ghana’s development strategy. Concurrent measures to curb plastic waste include a new national plastics management policy. This policy mandates manufacturers and importers to assume full responsibility for the lifecycle of plastics they market.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5th, is the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for environmental protection.