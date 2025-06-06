Former Ghana Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Subject to Interpol Red Notice

Ghana’s former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is now subject to an Interpol Red Notice after being declared a fugitive from justice by the country’s Special Prosecutor.

This action follows Ofori-Atta’s failure to appear before the Special Prosecutor by a June 2 deadline.

The Special Prosecutor rejected Ofori-Atta’s stated reason for missing the deadline, citing ill health. Hospital records confirm the former minister has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and requires surgery. While Ofori-Atta reportedly offered to attend proceedings virtually, the Special Prosecutor insists on his physical presence.

The Interpol Red Notice states Ofori-Atta is wanted by Ghanaian authorities for allegedly using public office for private profit. This alert facilitates international law enforcement cooperation in locating and apprehending the individual.

An Interpol Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.