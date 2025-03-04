Ghana Pledges Action on Economic Dialogue Outcomes Amid Public Skepticism

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has vowed to transform recommendations from Ghana’s National Economic Dialogue (NED) into concrete projects, countering public doubts over the government’s ability to move beyond rhetoric to execution.

Alexander Kofi-Mensah Mould, MiDA’s Chief Executive, insists this week’s dialogue—a flagship initiative of President John Mahama’s administration—will avoid becoming “another talk shop,” despite Ghana’s history of unimplemented reforms.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NED, Mould emphasized MiDA’s role as the government’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU), tasked with driving cross-sector initiatives aligned with the ruling National Democratic Congress’ manifesto and the dialogue’s six thematic focus areas. These include critical sectors like infrastructure, energy, and industrial transformation, each scrutinized by panels of experts tasked with drafting actionable solutions.

“We are ready to spearhead game-changing projects emerging from these discussions,” Mould said, outlining plans to collaborate with the Finance Ministry, development banks, and foreign partners to secure funding and technical support. His pledge comes amid widespread skepticism, as past economic forums—including the 2017 Senchi Consensus—produced ambitious blueprints that later stalled due to bureaucratic inertia, shifting political priorities, and funding shortfalls.

Critics argue Ghana’s cycle of dialogue without delivery undermines public trust. “Every government convenes experts, drafts plans, then struggles with execution,” said Accra-based Financial Journalist Roger A. Agana. “The test isn’t the report—it’s whether ministries actually adopt and fund these ideas.”

Mould, however, points to MiDA’s track record in managing Millennium Challenge Corporation compacts as evidence of its capacity. The authority, rebranded in 2023 to focus on large-scale national projects, now faces its toughest challenge: translating high-level NED proposals—such as port modernization or renewable energy expansion—into shovel-ready ventures amid fiscal constraints.

The government’s ability to finance these projects remains a hurdle. With Ghana still navigating a $3 billion IMF bailout and debt restructuring, analysts question how MiDA will attract private investment without guarantees. Mould hinted at leveraging public-private partnerships but provided few specifics.

For Ghanaians weary of unfulfilled promises, the dialogue’s legacy hinges on visible progress. As one Accra trader put it, “We’ve heard ‘transformation’ for years. Show us the new roads, stable power, and jobs—then we’ll believe.”

The Mahama administration now faces a race against time and cynicism. With MiDA’s machinery in motion, the coming months will reveal whether Ghana’s latest economic vision can break the cycle of plans without action—or join its predecessors on the shelf.