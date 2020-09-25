There has been heavy security deployment in parts of Ghana as the country launches an operation on Friday to foil alleged secessionist attempts, authorities said.

The Ghana Police Service cautioned commuters traveling from Accra to some communities in the Volta and Eastern regions of security operations in these areas that had come under attack from unknown gunmen.

“Commuters to these areas should exercise caution as they are likely to experience heavy vehicular traffic due to security operations,” the police service said on its official Facebook page.

Unidentified gunmen attacked police stations at Mepe and Aveyime-Bator, two communities in the Volta region, at dawn on Friday, making away with weapons from the armory.

“They stripped the police officers on duty naked, took their weapons, and locked them in the cells before breaking into the armory,” the local government representative for the area, Ahorsu Amos Borlor, told Xinhua over the telephone.

The invaders freed the inmates of the police cells, made away with computers, printers, and wall fans at the police stations, he said.

Along the Accra-Akosombo highway, north-east of the capital, the group also set up barricades and set used vehicle tires ablaze, stranding travelers.

They have also hoisted flags of the so-called “Western Togoland,” said some commuters who called into radio stations in the capital.

The “Western Togoland Study Group” has called for dialogue with the Ghanaian government over the status of the Volta region. Friday’s incident is believed to be the first act of radicalization of their demands.