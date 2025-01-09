Ghana Presidency Unveils Official Portrait of President John Dramani Mahama

The Communications Directorate of the Ghana Presidency has officially released the portrait of President John Dramani Mahama, a significant gesture marking his leadership and dedication to the people of Ghana.

A statement from the Directorate emphasized that the portrait represents a symbol of national pride and unity, encapsulating the values that define the nation. It highlights President Mahama’s commitment to his role and the people he serves.

The statement also made it clear that the government has neither contracted nor intends to contract any company or individual to produce framed versions of the portrait in bulk, ensuring that its distribution will remain in line with official procedures.