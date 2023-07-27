Ghana receives US$10.5 million in FIFA World Cup fees

Ghana has received a total of 10.5 million U.S. dollars from FIFA as its share of the 2022 FIFA World Cup money, the country’s sports minister Mustapha Ussif revealed on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in the Ghanaian capital, the minister explained that the money, which includes a 2.5 million U.S. dollar participation fee and an 8 million prize pool for reaching the group stage of the tournament in Qatar, has been transferred to the account of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“The GFA has written to the ministry that FIFA has transferred the prize money of the 2022 World Cup to the FA,” said Ussif.

The minister emphasized that part of the money will be used to prepare the Black Stars for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, as well as improving sporting infrastructure across the country.

Ghana, who were drawn in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay, exited the World Cup after the group stage.

The Black Stars opened their campaign with a 3-2 loss to Portugal, before defeating South Korea 3-2 and losing 2-0 to Uruguay. Enditem