Ghana Small-Scale Miners Call for Community Mining Concessions Amidst Unrest

The Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners has urged key stakeholders—including the Minerals Commission and traditional authorities—to prioritize community mining by allocating specific concessions to local mining communities when granting leases to larger mining companies.

The Association argues that providing these concessions would create opportunities for youth in mining regions to engage in community mining, which could sustain their livelihoods while also reducing the growing unrest and violence in these areas.

In light of the recent deadly clash between military personnel and suspected illegal miners at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Obuasi, the Association has backed President John Dramani Mahama’s call for a thorough investigation into the incident. The altercation, which has sparked national outrage, led to the deaths of nine people and left several others injured.

Abdul Razak Alhasan, the Communications Director of the Association, praised the President’s swift response, deeming it both timely and commendable. Alhasan expressed hopes that the investigation would be transparent and the findings made public, enabling necessary actions to be taken to address the situation.

While the victims of the Obuasi clash were not affiliated with the Association, Alhasan strongly condemned the violence. He also called for government assistance to cover the funeral expenses of the deceased and medical costs for the injured. The Association has further urged greater collaboration among stakeholders to ease tensions between the youth in Obuasi and the AngloGold Ashanti company.

The ongoing situation highlights the broader challenges within the mining sector and the need for a balanced approach to both community participation and corporate responsibility in Ghana’s mining industry.