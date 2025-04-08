Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Modest Gains in Mid-April Trading Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded incremental growth during Trading Session 6940 on Monday, April 7, 2025, with the GSE Composite Index rising by three points to close at 6,100.08.

The financial sector index also edged upward by 1.11 points, reflecting cautious optimism among investors. Total traded shares reached 853,232, valued at GH¢4.44 million, marking a subdued yet steady pace compared to recent sessions.

Fan Milk PLC (FML) dominated trading activity, with 430,000 shares changing hands at a steady price of GH¢3.70, contributing GH¢1.59 million to the day’s total value. Scancom PLC (MTNGH) followed closely, trading 203,018 shares valued at GH¢623,295.26. NewGold ETF (GLD) saw notable movement, with its price dipping 1.3% to GH¢451.65 amid a GH¢1.99 million trade volume. Conversely, over half of listed equities, including Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), reported no transactions, underscoring uneven market participation.

The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) remained quiet, with Samba Foods Ltd (SAMBA) and other GAX-listed firms recording zero trades. Metrics from company profiles revealed mixed fundamentals: Fan Milk’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at GH¢0.47, while MTN Ghana (MTNGH) reported a dividend yield of 7.8% based on its 2024 financials. Struggling entities like Aluworks PLC (ALW) and Intravenous Infusions Ltd (IIL) continued to post negative earnings, reflecting broader sectoral challenges.

Market capitalization held firm at GH¢135.52 billion, buoyed by stable performances from blue-chip stocks like Standard Chartered Bank Ghana (SCB) and GCB Bank. Analysts note the session’s tempered activity aligns with regional trends, as investors await clarity on macroeconomic policies and corporate earnings forecasts. The marginal index gains suggest resilience, though liquidity constraints in mid-tier equities highlight lingering caution in Ghana’s evolving equity landscape.