Record Momentum in Indigenous Land Titling

At a two‑day conference in Brasilia on April 7 and 8, Indigenous leaders, government representatives and legal experts gathered to showcase substantial advances in securing collective land titles for Indigenous Peoples in Brazil, Peru, Guatemala and Argentina.

Organized by the Indian Law Resource Center in partnership with the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon and the Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Amazon, the event highlighted nearly 1.5 million hectares of newly titled Indigenous lands.

The Indigenous Lands Initiative has navigated complex legal frameworks to advance land security across four pilot countries. In Peru, collaboration with AIDESEP has enabled 36 communities in the Amazon to secure legal title to over 300,000 hectares since May 2023. Brazilian efforts have focused on protecting communities from illegal mining and logging; to date nearly one million hectares of Amazon territory have received Indigenous titles, with local members trained in drone monitoring and legal advocacy.

In Argentina, the project supports the Red Atacama network of eleven communities in the lithium‑rich Salinas Grandes region to apply for a single collective title covering more than 159,000 hectares. Training in cartography, georeferencing and field data collection has empowered community leaders to drive their own land rights campaigns. Guatemala’s work centres on legal and policy reforms following a landmark Inter‑American Court ruling in favour of the Maya Q’eqchi’ Agua Caliente community; implementation of that decision is expanding collective titling for six million Indigenous Guatemalans.

Research shows that Indigenous stewardship is closely linked to biodiversity conservation and climate resilience. Secure land rights offer a cost‑effective means for governments to meet environmental targets, reduce deforestation and combat illegal activities on traditional territories. As climate finance mechanisms prepare to launch new forest protection initiatives, formal recognition of Indigenous lands is emerging as a key pillar of both social justice and ecological preservation.

Sustaining this momentum will require continued investment in legal frameworks, capacity building and cross‑border cooperation. By centring Indigenous Peoples at the forefront of their own land titling processes, the initiative exemplifies how local knowledge and advocacy can drive systemic change. With pilot successes now extending across South and Central America, the Indigenous Lands Initiative points the way toward a future in which territorial security underpins both human rights and global conservation goals.