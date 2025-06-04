Ghana Teachers Oppose Free SHS Expansion to Private Schools Over Funding Fears

Ghana’s largest teachers’ union has rejected government plans to extend the Free Senior High School policy to private institutions, warning of unsustainable pressure on educational resources.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers issued the criticism after Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Apaak announced private schools would join the program on 27 May.

Dr. Apaak revealed the expansion during revised school selection guidelines for Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates. He stated the inclusion aims to broaden secondary access and end the double-track system managing public school overcrowding. “We have worked diligently to bring private senior high schools on board,” said Apaak, citing stakeholder meetings. He confirmed this reform would “help us eliminate the double-track system.”

GNAT General Secretary Thomas Musah expressed concerns about fiscal strain. “We don’t want the situation where tomorrow the government will come and tell us that there are no resources to teach in public schools,” Musah cautioned. He noted unresolved proposals for means-tested parental contributions and questioned expanding coverage amid funding gaps: “To be adding on to the already existing burden will be serious.”

The proposal emerges as Ghana’s original Free SHS policy faces documented resource challenges, consuming over $1.5 billion annually since its 2017 implementation amid recurrent teacher shortages and infrastructure deficits.