EPA Opens New District Office In Ketu North With The Help Of MP

The Environmental Protection Autority (EPA) has inaugurated its first-ever district office in Dzodze, located in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, in a significant step towards decentralizing environmental governance and bringing services closer to communities.

The opening of the district office marks a major milestone in Ghana’s environmental management efforts, particularly in areas facing pressing ecological challenges such as sand winning.

The initiative was made possible through a collaboration between the EPA and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, Hon. Eric Edem Agbana.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, CEO of the EPA, Professor Nana Ama Klutse, emphasized that the establishment of the office aligns with the Authority’s mandate under the Environmental Protection Act to extend its reach to local communities.

However, she noted that resource constraints have long hindered the agency’s ability to open offices at the district level.

“Hon. Eric Edem Agbana approached us with a vision of greening Ketu North and requested our support,” Prof. Klutse explained. “I informed him of EPA’s mandate, which allows us to establish district offices, but we often lack the resources to do so. Without hesitation, the MP pledged his support, and that is what has led us to this milestone today.”

Prof. Klutse described the Dzodze office as a critical development that will help streamline access to EPA services such as acquiring environmental permits, previously a cumbersome process for many local businesses in the area.

“There are businesses here, and most often acquiring EPA permits has been a challenge. With this office now closer, residents and entrepreneurs can comply with environmental regulations with greater ease,” she said.

She also addressed the growing problem of unregulated sand winning in the region, a major environmental concern in Ketu North. “Sand winning is an environmental menace and must be checked. It falls within the purview of the EPA. Even if allowed, it must be done responsibly under EPA supervision,” she stressed, urging the community to make full use of the new office to promote sustainable practices.

MP’s Vision for Environmental Protection

Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, who played a pivotal role in establishing the new office, reiterated his commitment to protecting the environment in Ketu North.

He explained that while illegal mining or “galamsey” is a crisis in mining regions, Ketu North faces its own version of environmental degradation through rampant sand winning.

“Sand winning is a major issue here,” he stated. “We may not have galamsey like the mining regions, but we must not underestimate the environmental destruction caused by uncontrolled sand winning.”

Agbana emphasized the importance of regulatory oversight and sustainable practices in preserving the environment for future generations.

“That is why I decided to support the EPA in establishing this district office here in Dzodze, to ensure that our shared aspiration to protect and preserve the environment becomes a reality.”

Community Engagement and Future Prospects

The establishment of the EPA’s Dzodze office is expected to enhance regulatory enforcement and environmental education in Ketu North.

It will also serve as a critical interface for community engagement on sustainable practices, including proper waste management, afforestation, and responsible resource extraction.

In her closing remarks, Prof. Klutse appealed to the people of Ketu North to utilize the new EPA office fully, not only for compliance but also as a platform for collaboration.

“Let us work together to build a safer and cleaner environment for ourselves and future generations.”

As the first district office opened under the EPA’s decentralization strategy, the Dzodze branch could serve as a model for expanding environmental governance across Ghana’s 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).