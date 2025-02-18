Ghana to Host High-Level Diplomatic Round Table on March 25

KRIF Media, publishers of Integrity Magazine, alongside the KRIF Foundation and Mediadotkom, will co-host a Diplomatic Round Table on March 25, 2025, in Accra.

The event aims to strengthen economic and diplomatic relationships between Ghana, foreign embassies, and international businesses operating in the country.

The gathering will bring together ambassadors, industry leaders, banking executives, and senior government officials to explore investment opportunities aligned with Ghana’s push for a 24-hour economy. Attendees will discuss strategies to boost foreign investment, expand trade partnerships, and address barriers to sustainable growth. Keynote participants include representatives from the United Nations, Ghana’s Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

A core focus of the event will be enabling embassies to present their trade and investment portfolios directly to Ghanaian stakeholders. Sessions will cover sustainable development, technology innovation, and cultural exchange, with an emphasis on actionable solutions to local and global economic challenges.

“We are deeply honored to host this significant diplomatic event, which serves as a vital platform for global engagement and policy discussions,” said Asamoah Boahene, Managing Director of Mediadotkom. “By facilitating dialogue between diplomats, industry leaders, and policymakers, we aim to forge partnerships that benefit Ghana’s economy and strengthen international ties.”

The organizers highlighted the Round Table’s role in supporting Ghana’s economic agenda, particularly in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. The invitation-only event will be held at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue in Accra, with media accreditation handled jointly by KRIF Media and Mediadotkom.

Critics have noted the timing aligns with Ghana’s broader efforts to attract foreign capital amid recent fiscal reforms. Analysts suggest the event could serve as a litmus test for the government’s ability to translate diplomatic goodwill into tangible investments.

With Ghana positioning itself as a hub for regional trade and innovation, the Round Table underscores the growing importance of public-private collaboration in driving economic resilience. As global interest in African markets intensifies, events like this may set precedents for how nations leverage diplomacy to fuel development.

For further details, interested parties are advised to contact KRIF Media directly.