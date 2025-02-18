GSE Sees Modest Gains in Latest Trading Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded a slight uptick in its key indices during the 6908th trading session on February 17, 2025.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose by 18.17 points to close at 5,369.51, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) increased by 13.42 points, ending the day at 2,567.22. These gains reflect a steady but cautious optimism among investors as the market continues to navigate economic uncertainties.

Trading activity for the day saw a total volume of 1,138,499 shares traded, amounting to a value of GH¢7,868,959.53. Market capitalization stood at GH¢120.6 billion, underscoring the resilience of the Ghanaian equity market despite global economic headwinds.

Top Performers and Highlights



Among the notable performers was Scancom PLC (MTNGH), which dominated trading volumes with over 1 million shares traded, valued at GH¢2.89 million. The company’s share price remained steady at GH¢2.80, reflecting investor confidence in the telecommunications giant.

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGBL) also saw significant activity, with 4,810 shares traded at GH¢5.60 per share, totaling GH¢26,936. The company’s consistent performance in the beverage sector continues to attract investor interest.

On the flip side, several companies, including Aluworks PLC (ALW) and PBC Ltd. (PBC), recorded no trading activity, highlighting the challenges faced by smaller or less liquid stocks in attracting market participation.

Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) Activity



The Ghana Alternative Market, designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises, saw limited activity. Intravenous Infusions Limited (IIL) was the only GAX-listed company to record trades, with 48,500 shares changing hands at GH¢0.05 per share, totaling GH¢2,425. Other GAX-listed entities, such as Samba Foods Limited (SAMBA) and Meridian Marshalls Holding Company (MMH), reported no trading activity, underscoring the need for greater investor engagement in this segment.

Market Outlook



The modest gains in the GSE indices suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook for the Ghanaian stock market. However, the lack of trading activity in several stocks, particularly on the GAX, points to ongoing challenges in liquidity and investor confidence. Analysts emphasize the importance of sustained economic reforms and investor education to deepen market participation and unlock the potential of smaller enterprises.

As the trading week progresses, market participants will be closely monitoring macroeconomic indicators and corporate earnings reports for further insights into the market’s trajectory. For now, the GSE remains a key barometer of Ghana’s economic resilience, with its performance reflecting both local and global economic dynamics.

Dividend Calendar and Announcements



The GSE also reminded investors to stay updated on the dividend calendar, with several companies expected to announce payouts in the coming weeks. These announcements are likely to influence trading activity as investors position themselves to capitalize on dividend yields.

In summary, while the Ghana Stock Exchange continues to show resilience, the mixed trading activity across different sectors highlights the need for targeted interventions to boost liquidity and investor confidence, particularly in the alternative market segment.