Ghana Tops Group with Thrilling Win Over CAR in World Cup Qualifier

Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew scored a hat-trick to lead Ghana to a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) on Matchday Four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, on Monday.

The Black Stars started strong, with Ayew converting a penalty just six minutes into the game after Issahaku Fatawu was fouled in the box. CAR quickly responded, with their striker Louis Mafouta scoring in the 12th minute to level the match. Mafouta struck again in the 41st minute, giving CAR a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Fueled by their passionate home crowd, Ghana applied pressure early in the second half. Their persistence paid off in the 60th minute when Ayew scored again, assisted by defender Gideon Mensah, to equalize at 2-2. Just two minutes later, Issahaku Fatawu scored, assisted by Thomas Partey, to put Ghana ahead 3-2.

Ayew completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, extending Ghana’s lead to 4-2. Despite Mafouta completing his own hat-trick with a goal in the 90th minute, Ghana held on to win 4-3.

This victory puts Ghana at the top of Group I with nine points, two goals ahead of Madagascar and Comoros, who each have six points. Mali and CAR follow with four points each, while Chad remains at the bottom with no points.

Ghana’s recent 2-1 win over Mali in Bamako, combined with this latest triumph, keeps the West Africans on course for their fifth FIFA World Cup qualification.