Ghana Tourism Authority Showcases Unique Offerings at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, participated in this year’s prestigious Seatrade Cruise Global Exhibition and Conference held in Miami, Florida.

The Seatrade Cruise Global Exhibition and Conference is a leading business-to-business platform for cruise stakeholders, bringing together cruise line executives, port authorities, tourism boards, shore excursion companies, and destination marketers from across the globe.

The Ghanaian delegation, which included Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, Deputy CEO of GTA; Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy CEO in Charge of Operations; and Mr Vittus Otto Langmange, Chief Director at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, met with various stakeholders from around the world to discuss the opportunities available in the cruise industry.

According to Mr Aggrey, GTA’s presence at the exhibition marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s strategic efforts to position itself as a premier cruise tourism destination along the West African coast.

He further stressed that the Ghanaian delegation also used the platform to engage with cruise line executives and promote Ghana’s unique blend of cultural heritage, historical landmarks, natural attractions, and vibrant coastal cities.

“Ghana is well-positioned to be a cruise hub in West Africa. By strengthening the synergy between tourism and maritime sectors, we can offer unforgettable shore experiences to visiting cruise passengers,” said Mr Aggrey.

He further noted that with cruise ships increasingly looking to diversify their itineraries beyond traditional destinations, Ghana presented compelling options through its ports in Tema and Sekondi-Takoradi.

The GTA highlighted the urgent need for closer collaboration between port authorities and tourism stakeholders to enhance the cruise visitor experience.

Ghana’s delegation emphasised the importance of destination branding, digital marketing, and shore excursion development, encouraging local tour operators to design authentic and immersive experiences tailored to cruise guests.

These included visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Cape Coast and Elmina Castles; cultural performances; craft villages; nature reserves; and culinary tours—all within an accessible range of the cruise docking locations.

The GTA noted that cruise guests are looking for memorable and enriching short-stay experiences, and tour companies in Ghana must innovate to meet this demand, positioning themselves as trusted partners to international cruise lines.