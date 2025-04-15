Aowin, Suaman MMDCE Nominees Approved Unanimously

The President’s nominees for Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Aowin Municipal and Suaman District have received unanimous endorsement from their respective assembly members.

All assembly members unanimously confirmed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Stephen Ntow Morcher, in Aowin as well.

In Suaman Dadieso, the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee, Mr. Obour Vasco, was also endorsed consensually.

During his acceptance speech, Mr. Stephen Ntow Morcher expressed heartfelt gratitude to the President for the trust reposed in him. He also thanked the assembly members for their overwhelming endorsement and pledged to work closely with them to advance the development goals of the municipality.

Meanwhile, the newly confirmed DCE for Suaman, Mr. Obour Vasco, also conveyed his appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama and the assembly members. He outlined some of the key challenges confronting the district, including poor road networks, unstable electricity, and limited access to potable water. However, he promised to with with stakeholders to turn the tide.

The Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Wibert Petty Bretum, commended the assembly members for their amazing backing of the nominees. He stated that this level of support signals the assembly’s readiness to embrace the President’s development agenda.

In total, nine nominees for metropolitan, municipal and district chief executive positions in the Western North Region have gone through the confirmation process successfully. Eight have been confirmed with seven receiving 100% endorsement and one receiving 98%.