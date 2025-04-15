QNET Clarifies Misrepresentation About Its Brand

…And Appeals To Media Against Associating It With Scam

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness direct selling company, in a press briefing organised on Monday, 14 April 2025 in Accra, has comprehensively addressed a number of negative claims arising from some traditional and social media publications, reiterating that the company is largely being misrepresented and its brand name and products misused by certain individuals for personal gains.

The Regional General Manager for QNET, Biram Fall and Global Compliance Officer, Mrs. Naana Quartey took turns clarifying issues ranging from the news on the arrest of 44 Cameroonians to media publications about victims of travel and employment scams.

QNET STRONGLY DISSOCIATES ITSELF FROM THE ARREST OF 44 CAMEROONIANS

Stated by Mr. Fall: “We are aware that some Cameroonians who were allegedly involved in internet fraud and scam, have been arrested by the police. According to the statement released by the police, they were lured to Ghana from Cameroon, on the promise of securing employment opportunities. Clearly, this is a case of individuals who acted on their own volition to scam other people using employment opportunities as a bait. QNET has nothing to do with this unlawful behaviour; they were not acting on behalf of the company.”

SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEOS OF ALLEGED “QNET OFFICES”

Mr. Fall further clarified: “QNET does not operate multiple offices across different locations in Ghana. Rather, QNET has established a QNET Training Centre in Ghana and it is operated by our partner, Bosomtwi Industries, a registered Ghanaian company. It is located at East Legon in Accra and it is the only official QNET address in Ghana. We have hosted several media briefings and events there, so, a lot of journalists are familiar with the QNET Training Centre.”

OVERSEAS JOB AND VISA SCAMS AND OTHER CASES

QNET said it was not an employment, travel or visa agency and does not promise anyone employment opportunities or work and travel visas to any country. The company warned that certain individuals exploit others with the false promise of overseas employment, and they should be reported to QNET or the law enforcement agencies.

QNET SUPPORTING LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES TO FIGHT SCAMS

QNET has helped over 250 victims report fraudulent activities tied to the misuse of QNET’s name. Additionally, in 2024, the company initiated more than 42 legal cases across Sub-Saharan Africa to address this issue.

QNET’S PUBLIC EDUCATION CAMPAIGN

In Ghana, QNET has implemented a 360-degree public and media education campaign called QNET Against Scams, to help people understand its business model better, get familiar with its products, and to be able to identify and report scam. Across the country, QNET used billboards, radio, television, social media and online news portals to disseminate anti-scam messages to Ghanaians.

Mr. Fall concluded by reminding the media about the salient truth about QNET and its business model and encouraged them to include same in their publications about the company: “We are using this opportunity to reiterate that QNET is not an employment or travel agency. We do not promise anyone that we can secure visas or jobs for them in any country. We are deeply alarmed that miscreants have been misusing our name to make false promises to vulnerable individuals. We condemn their actions and warn the public not to fall for such scams. We also urge the public to reach out to us through our hotline if they are approached by people claiming to represent QNET and offer them jobs or visas or any such misleading claims. We will help them with taking legal action against the perpetrators.”

QNET encourages the public to verify any business claims through its official website (www.qnet.net) or report suspicious activities via WhatsApp (+233 256 630 005) or email (network.integrity@qnet.net)

About QNET

QNET is a prominent lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products that enable individuals to embrace a healthier, more balanced life.

Since 1998, QNET’s innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly holds memberships in the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. QNET is also active in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), underscoring its commitment to excellence and global reach. Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net