    Ghanaian Dropshipper Appeals for Help After Losing GH₵208,204.00

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Ohemaa Yaa Papabi, a Ghanaian dropshipper and importer, has appealed for help on social media after allegedly losing GH₵208,204.00.

    In a post shared on her social media account, Papabi claimed that the loss stemmed from physical and spiritual attacks by her debtors.

    While she did not provide specific details on how the money was lost, her post revealed her distress over the situation and sought assistance from Ghanaians to help repay the debt. The post quickly gained traction online, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users, with many expressing sympathy while others raised questions about the nature of her claims.

    The appeal has led to widespread conversations about debt collection, business challenges, and the role of social media in handling personal financial struggles. As the post continues to circulate, Papabi has garnered both support and skepticism from the public.

