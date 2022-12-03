Ghanaians pleased with the black stars despite Qatar’ World Cup exit

Football fans in Ghana said Friday that the future of their national team, the Black Stars, is promising despite their loss to Uruguay in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The usual tooting of car horns and jubilation that came with the Black Stars’ wins was missing, as pockets of fans gathered at vantage points to discuss the early exit of Ghana after losing the last group game.

Most fans who watched the game from various public places said they were impressed with how the team showed in the games.

Despite the team’s early exit, many fans said Ghana would come back much bigger and better in four years’ time.

Suraj Abudu, 28, told Xinhua that his only disappointment was seeing Uruguay defeat Ghana in another World Cup game, but he emphasized the Black Stars’ future strength.

“Even though the Black Stars lost to Uruguay in the last group game, which of course makes me unhappy, what gives me hope is the youthful nature of the team. The way the team played is indicative of a bright future. They will be a force to be reckoned with in the near future,” Abudu said.]

He urged the Ghana Football Association and handlers to do everything to keep the team together.

35-year-old Rukiatu Enchill observed it was disappointing to see the Black Stars, who put up quite an impressive performance at the World Cup, exit the tournament at this moment.

She said, “I am delighted we have such a young team being put together by the handlers within such a short period of time.”‘

Before Friday’s loss to Uruguay, the Black Stars had lost 3-2 to Portugal and defeated South Korea 3-2 in their fourth appearance at the World Cup. Enditem