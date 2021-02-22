Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko was eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by ES Setif of Algeria on Sunday.

Having lost 2-1 to the Algerian side in the first leg in Ghana a week ago, Kotoko could only manage a 0-0 draw in the return leg.

The North African side therefore advanced 2-1 on aggregate to the group stage of the tournament.

With Kotoko's exit, all Ghanaian clubs have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.