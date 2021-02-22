The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

ACCRA — With a total of 598 new cases confirmed on Sunday, Ghana’s total COVID-19 cases have reached 80,253, said the Ghana Health Service.

According to the government agency, the country has so far registered 577 COVID-19-related deaths, while the number of active cases stands at 6,658.

– – – –

BEIJING — The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,939.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Guangdong, two in both Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Fujian and Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Monday.

– – – –

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health on Sunday evening reported 949 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 152,806.

The country’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 2,279, after eight new fatalities were reported.

– – – –

ADDIS ABABA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,822,470 as of Sunday evening, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that the number of COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa has reached 101,053. Enditem

