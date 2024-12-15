Ghana’s Gomoa Central MP-elect, A Plus, Calls for Expulsion of Akufo-Addo from NPP

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus and newly elected Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, has made a bold call for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to expel Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of undermining the party and its traditions with poor leadership over the past eight years.

Speaking on the United Showbiz program, A Plus argued that Akufo-Addo’s leadership had severely damaged the party, claiming that anyone who voted against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in recent party internal elections did so because of Akufo-Addo’s influence. He stated, “The NPP must sit together and sack Nana Addo from the party because he has destroyed it. Everyone who voted against Dr. Bawumia voted because of Akufo-Addo.”

A Plus expressed disbelief that the NPP, under Akufo-Addo’s leadership, was even able to campaign for the 2024 elections. He criticized several decisions by the government, including the controversial haircut policy and the betting tax, suggesting they were emblematic of the administration’s failures. According to A Plus, these unpopular moves had alienated the youth and worsened the economic situation for the middle class, leading to a bleak outlook for the party’s future.

In his impassioned plea, A Plus urged the NPP to unite in this challenging period, remove Akufo-Addo from the party, and focus on rebuilding a strong opposition that could contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s democracy.

His call reflects growing discontent within the party, as factions within the NPP have raised concerns over the direction of the party following the upcoming elections. A Plus’ comments come at a time when the party is grappling with its performance and the challenges of maintaining political relevance in an evolving political landscape.