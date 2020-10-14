Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Wednesday said the public service is not operating at its highest level because it lacks adequate human resources.

He said more people would be employed to fill vacancies over a period of 4 years to enable public institutions operate as they should in the next NDC administration.

He said the Human Resource Gap Analysis, which was conducted by the party had revealed that, the Ghana Police Service required a total of 35,020 additional personnel to enable the service operate at the optimal international required ratio of one Police officer to 450 civilians.

Mr Gyamfi made this known at the party’s weekly press briefing in Accra. He said the Educational Management Information System data analysis also revealed that 98,650 vacancies were in the Ghana Education service, which was an evidence of lack of teachers and teaching staff in many schools across the country.

He said to enable the Ghana Immigration Service function optimally, it needed an additional manpower deficit of 3,522, while the Ghana Prison Service needs an additional 7,925 personnel.

“That of the Ghana Health Service is 76,795 vacancies, while the Ghana National Fire Service has 30,136 vacancies,” he added.

Mr Gyamfi said the Local Government Service, which was responsible for coordinating government’s decentralization agenda of taking development to the doorsteps of Ghanaians, needed 11, 208 additional staff, while the Forestry Commission, another State Agency needed over 1,200 new staff to effectively coordinate its conservation and management activities.

“The next Mahama government is committed to the creation of sustainable jobs for the Ghanaian people because they deserve decent employment to be able to afford a decent living for themselves and their families,” he added.