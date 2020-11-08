The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is to begin a national yellow fever vaccination exercise from 12-18 November 2020.

The exercise would target the public from age 10-60 years.

Mrs Irena Offei, Acting Deputy Eastern Regional Director of Public Health, announced this at a press briefing in Koforidua.

Even though Ghana has not recorded any yellow fever since 2012, there had been suspected cases in parts of the country lately, the vaccination exercise was a precaution measure.

Mrs Offei said a yellow fever vaccination was for a lifetime according to the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.

She explained that 0-9 years were excluded because they had been covered under the routine childhood immunization schedule.

She disclosed that over one million people would be vaccinated in the Eastern Region and called for the public,s support.

The Acting Deputy Director refuted speculations that the yellow fever vaccination exercise was a coronavirus vaccination trial.

She said the world was not through with a vaccination for coronavirus let alone a trial and urged those who had never taken the yellow fever vaccination to do so because it was a deadly disease.

Mrs Offei assured that all the Coronavirus prevention protocols would be strictly adhered to for the safety of the public and the health staff as well.