GIJ Management Pardons Late Fee Paying Students

The management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism(GIJ) has pardoned students who could not pay their fees before the deadline to write their end-of-semester examination.

This comes after the leadership of the Student representative council(SRC) engaged the Management of the Institute in a meeting on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the North Dzorwulu Campus to seek forgiveness on behalf of such students.

The meeting was presided by the deputy rector of the institute, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, the dean of students, Mrs. Rhodalene Amartey, the GIJ-SRC President, H.E Edem Vine Dei-Tutu and other management members as well as other executives of the GIJ-SRC.

In a release signed by Mr. Jude Holali Sablah, the general secretary for the GIJ-SRC, they added that henceforth students who may not be able to fulfill the payment of their fees on time should write a prior notice to the GIJ-SRC to help them know the alternative measures to be taken before things escalate.

“Due to the effectiveness and proactiveness of the SRC and the benevolence of management, all students who had defaulted or otherwise paid fees after the deadline will be allowed to sit for this end of semester’s exam.

“As the leaders of the students’ front, we respectfully send this word of advice to students who are unable to pay their fees before the deadline, write officially to the SRC to aid us to know alternative measures to take beforehand. Students who fail to make known their difficulty no matter the circumstance will have to defer per the statutes of the Institute.” The statement read.

They further extended their profound gratitude to the institute’s management for granting their request.

“We are grateful to the management of the school for granting a listening ear.” The statement stretched.

According to the rules governing the payment of fees at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), students who fail to pay their fees before the said deadline will not be accepted thereby denying the opportunity to write the end of the semester examination.

That is the reason the Student Representative Council strived to intervene on their behalf.