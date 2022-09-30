Give girls proper education on sexual reproductive rights

Madam Matilda Banfro, Acting Greater Accra Regional Director, Department of Gender, has called for the education of girls on their Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

She said empowered girls reduced their vulnerability to Gender-Based Violence, discrimination, harmful practices, including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Child, Early and Forced Marriage (CEFM).

Madam Banfro made the call at a mentorship programme organised by the Department of Gender with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Canadian Government for 70 adolescent girls at Mamprobi in the Ablekuma South District of the Greater Accra Region.

The programme was to reorient and sensitise the girls on issues such as Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR), Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) to empower them to reduce their risks of CEFM.

It was also to provide them with the tools necessary to fully participate in the society, claim their rights, and make informed and healthy decisions about their lives.

Research from the World Bank and Plan International show that educated girls and women are better able to make decisions, choices and are less likely to accept domestic violence.

The Acting Regional Director said the adolescence period was a critical time in a girl’s life to develop knowledge and skills, learn to manage emotions and relationships and acquire attributes and abilities necessary for enjoying the adolescent years and assuming adult roles.

However, Madam Banfro noted that young people lacked comprehensive knowledge on their sexuality, reproductive health and rights, hence, they faced difficulties in making decisions about relationships, sexuality, and sexual behaviours, which could hamper the realisation of their goals

She said evidence had shown that girls were particularly susceptible to challenges relating to their physical and mental health, body image and self-esteem but many girls faced systemic barriers that could negatively impact their personal growth and development.

Madam Gloria Kankam, the Coordinator of Girls Empowerment, WilDAF-Ghana, noted that family members, partners, work colleagues, friends and strangers could perpetuate acts of SGBV, leading to disability, unwanted pregnancies, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and death of victims.

She said domestic violence, one of the commonest forms of violence against women and girls, consisted of physical, emotional, sexual, emotional and psychological actions or threats of actions.

Madam Kankam encouraged girls to report acts of SGBV against them, including rape and sexual harassment to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support (DOVVSU), Social Welfare, Adolescent Corners in public health facilities, and Non-Governmental Organisations.

She said those institutions could assist victims of SGBV legally, medically and psychosocially.

Madam Sheila Serwaa Ayiripe, a Senior Nursing Officer, Accra Metro Health Directorate, said parents must counsel, develop good relationships with their adolescent girls and boys to help them navigate life’s uncertainties and challenges.

She advised girls to abstain from sex, use family planning methods including correct and consistent use of condoms and pills if they were sexually active to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Madam Ayiripe noted that teenage pregnancy could cause complications during labour resulting in vesico-vaginal and rectovaginal fistulae, which could lead to a life-long disability and even death.

Mrs Akua Dufie Winful, Accra Metro Girl Child Coordinator, said girls’ education was the solution to behavioural change, women empowerment and economic development.

She said educated women were more likely to educate their children, consequently, ending the cycle of illiteracy in a generation.