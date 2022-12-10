GNA commended for professional, ethical reporting

Professor Humphrey Danso of the Akenten Appiah Minkah University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi, has commended the Ghana News Agency (GNA) for adhering to professional and journalistic ethics in its reportage.

Prof Danso, the Dean of Faculty of Technical Education at AAMUSTED, said the GNA’s style of news reporting demonstrated strong professionalism, which needed to be emulated by other media organisations.

Expressing his views on the performance of the Ghanaian media in an interview in Kumasi, he said the Ghana News Agency, which was one of the oldest news organisations in Ghana, continued to work hard to maintain its credibility by ensuring that news stories involving two or more parties were given fair and balanced reportage.

He cited the recent incident at the Manhyia Government Hospital, involving a nurse and the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, and said the Agency followed the story from the beginning to the end with fair and accurate reportage.

“I always get inspirational relief anytime I visit the GNA website since I get the needed information,” he said.

Prof Danso noted that a close study of the Agency’s stories revealed a pattern of behaviours and practices that influenced researchers and subscribers the most.

It took time in its reporting to explain how stories develop and change over time, he said, and congratulated the staff for working hard to improve productivity in the face of limited resources.

He appealed to the Government and corporate organisations to help resource the Agency to enable it to discharge its duties effectively for the benefit of the Ghanaian society.